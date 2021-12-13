Country’s Most-Played Radio Songs of 2021 Revealed

The most-played country songs of 2021 included some surefire hits and some big surprises, some sentimental ballads and some rowdy party songs, and even two contributions from one superstar artist.

Billboard released this year's roundup when it unveiled its year-end charts for 2021, with lists full of the year's best in music of all genres — including the country format.

While it's no surprise to see acts like Thomas Rhett, Justin Moore and Luke Combs (twice!) make the Top 10 most-played songs at country radio, there was at least one dark horse: Parmalee and Blanco Brown made it to No. 8 with their unlikely success story collab, "Just the Way."

One less welcome surprise? No female artists broke into the Top 10, despite the fact that artists like Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce all putting out noteworthy singles in 2021. The lack of women in Billboard's year-end Top 10 was a decline from 2020, when two female acts — Pearce and Maddie & Tae — made the list.

In another change from last year, country music's current focus on collaborations and team-ups was on full display in the Billboard year-end list. Duets were hot at country radio in 2021, and it shows: In addition to Parmalee and Brown's submission, Chase Rice and Florida Georgia Line also scored a mention with their Rice-led "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." Plus, the No. 1 most-played country song of the year was a collaboration. Can you guess what it was? Read on to find out!