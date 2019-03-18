Garth Brooks’ Favorite ’90s Country Song Is Deana Carter’s ‘Strawberry Wine’

Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine" made big waves in the mid-'90s, and the award-winning tune is still a go-to for amateur and professional karaoke singers alike. But on top of its fan-favorite status, the song also happens to be Garth Brooks' favorite '90s country song.

"Possible one of the greatest songs and one of the greatest records," Brooks tells Taste of Country. "That record — Ms. Carter, she just knocked it out of the park."

Here's where it gets fascinating, though: "Strawberry Wine," written by Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison, was actually put on hold at one point by Brooks' now-wife, Trisha Yearwood. Of course, she let it go, and Carter picked it up.

"I always joke about "Strawberry Wine," which I had on hold and let go. It went on to sell 4 million singles," Yearwood tells The Boot. "The truth is, that song was meant for Deana Carter."

Carter says that for the song "Strawberry Wine," and for her entire Did I Shave My Legs for This album, she drew inspiration from her first love, TV actor James Denton (Desperate Housewives). It worked, clearly, as it scored Carter several awards and a historic moment on the CMA Awards stage with Ricky Skaggs.

Press play above to get all of the details you never knew about "Strawberry Wine." The video is part of The Secret History of Country Music, a new series from our partner site Taste of Country.