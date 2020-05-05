Fiona Prine, wife of late folk legend John Prine, is displeased with President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and she's speaking out about it.

On social media, Prine has been sharing her thoughts on the administration's response to the virus and its spread in the United States.

According to the World Health Organization, the United States has the most confirmed cases of the coronavirus of any country in the world (over 1.1 million as of May 3), and within the U.S., more than 60,000 people have died of the virus. Medical professionals have struggled to care for COVID-19 patients, due to a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), testing kits and hospital beds, despite Trump's insistence that his administration's response to the pandemic has been successful.

"How dare you tell me your handling of this epic disaster is a success," Prine tweeted on April 30. "My husband died. 60,000+ American families are devastated tonight, with who knows how many more deaths right around the corner. How sad for America the Beautiful. You have ruined the Dream for all of us."

Both Prine and her husband caught the coronavirus in late March. John Prine died of the the disease, at the age of 73, on April 7, after being hospitalized on March 26. He was intubated on March 28 and never recovered.

"I’m an incensed. As a family deeply impacted by this devastating virus, I [am] offended by Trump's uninformed, frankly dangerous, ramblings about medical treatments, Right to Try, etc. and his personal, misguided uneducated opinions. #wakeuprepublicans #PleaseHelp," Fiona Prine tweeted on April 5, prior to her husband's death. Trump's televised briefings on the virus have been riddled with misinformation, prompting some news outlets to issue fact-checks of his statements.

John Prine's family has been unable to hold a public funeral or other memorial service for him because of how contagious the coronavirus is. Fiona and the couple's sons, Jody, Tommy and Jack, have instead been finding small ways to honor him.

WATCH: John Prine's Secret Hits