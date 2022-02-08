Since rising to fame as a founder member of the Eagles in the early 1970s, Don Henley has become one of the most accomplished and celebrated artists in rock history. As lead vocalist on some of the band's most beloved hits, including "Desperado," "The Long Run" and "Hotel California," he cemented himself as a part of rock and roll history in it some of its most formative years through the 1970s.

When the Eagles broke up in 1980, Henley opted to build his own career as a solo artist. He scored a string of major hits, including "The Boys of Summer," "The End of the Innocence" and "All She Wants to Do Is Dance" among others.

In 1993, a tribute album entitled Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles was released, featuring covers of the band's most beloved songs from the biggest country stars of the era, including Trisha Yearwood, Brooks & Dunn, Tanya Tucker and Diamond Rio. Travis Tritt's cover of "Take It Easy" earned major success on the charts, and the song's video, which featured a rare appearance by all of the Eagles members, was often cited by the band as a catalyst to the band's reunion the following year.

When the Eagles weren't touring, Henley spent time on his own solo projects. His most recent record, 2015's Cass County, was packed with guest appearances from major country stars, and even an unexpected duet with The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger.

Following the death of Eagles member Glenn Frey at the age of 67 from complications of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia in 2016, Henley stated that he didn't think the Eagles would ever play together again publicly as a band.

Just over a year later, the remaining members of the Eagles joined Vince Gill and Frey's son Deacon to resume touring. Gill has been open about his longtime love and admiration of the Eagles, even covering their track "I Can't Tell You Why" for the aforementioned tribute album Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles. The country star continues to tour as a member of the Eagles to this day.

Although the Eagles' impact on country music is immeasurable, this list will focus on Henley's individual work alongside some of the genre's biggest names.

Let's take a look at some of Don Henley's best country music collaborations.