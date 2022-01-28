Watch the Trailer for the New Randy Travis Documentary, ‘More Life’

A new documentary detailing the life of country star Randy Travis will premiere on the Circle Network on Thursday, Feb. 10.

More Life centers around an intimate performance Travis gave in 2012 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Storms of Life. His 1986 album went Platinum — the first time a debut album had done so in country music — so it was a special night celebrating a big milestone.

However, no one could have predicted it would be the last time Travis would sing those songs.

Country artists and fans alike held their breath on July 7, 2013 — Travis was in critical condition after suffering a stroke just one day prior. He would survive that stroke, but the world would never hear his iconic voice again, at least not in the same way.

More Life will take fans on Travis' journey and rise to stardom, to ultimately fighting for his life. The documentary shares its name with one of his songs, "More Life."

In a trailer for the film, Travis' wife Mary says the song became their battle cry during his recovery as they fought for more life and more time.

Before his stroke, the "Diggin' Up Bones" singer amassed 18 No. 1 hits, including "Forever and Ever, Amen", "On the Other Hand" and "I Told You So." He also garnered eight Platinum albums, seven Grammy Awards and 10 ACM Awards. Travis' gospel songs — such as "Three Wooden Crosses" and "Baptism" — also won him Dove Awards.

Travis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. He is still very present in the world of country music and has returned to a few awards shows with Mary.