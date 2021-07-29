Dierks Bentley has officially unveiled his new single. The veteran country singer tapped Breland and Hardy for a collaboration on a fun new track titled "Beers on Me."

The song, released on Thursday (July 29), is a lighthearted romp about friends meeting up for a good time at the local watering hole, blowing off steam from whatever problems they've been going through. In this instance, the narrator is offering to spring for the tab:

"Come on down / Swing on by / Bring whatever's been on your mind / Locals on tap / And bottles on ice / Livin' on feel-good standard time / My card's on the bar / You've got nowhere to be / If you don't come through / Buddy, that's on you / 'Cause the beer's on me," the fun-loving trio sing in the chorus.

Though the subject matter is light, "Beers on Me" actually obliquely addresses a weightier subject. Bentley titled his current 2021 Beers on Me Tour after the song after spending a year away from his fans, forced into not performing by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hardy threw out this title and I remember immediately thinking, 'I wish I could buy all my fans a beer,'" Bentley recalls in a press release. "After the year we’ve all had, it would be nice to get the first round and say, ‘Hey, we all got some problems but we’re going to forget about them for a little while … the beers are on me.'”

"Beers on Me" follows the success of Bentley's most recent single, "Gone." He has not yet announced a new studio album, but Bentley surprised fans with the release of a live EP titled Live From Telluride in July.

The song began during a writer's retreat in Telluride, with Bentley, producer Ross Copperman, Luke Dick, Ashley Gorley and Hardy all contributing.

"I came back to Nashville to record the song and came across an article about Breland in the Nashville Scene. I got his number and he came in the next day and wrote and sang the third verse," Bentley relates. "It was truly an organic collaboration, and I couldn’t be more proud to have him and Hardy on this song with me."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Dierks Bentley, Hardy and Breland's "Beers on Me" Lyrics:

Everybody’s gotta problem, so do I / But we ain’t gonna solve ‘em on a Saturday night / I just put a paycheck in the bank / And I ain’t hit the town in a minute to drink / You had one of them one of those weeks / Stuck on repeat, I’ll save you a seat ...

Chrous:

Come on down / Swing on by / Bring whatever's been on your mind / Locals on tap / And bottles on ice / Livin' on feel-good standard time / My card's on the bar / You've got nowhere to be / If you don't come through / Buddy, that's on you / 'Cause the beer's on me,"

Yeah I’mma get a round or two for all the ones / Just a-bustin’ your back while you’re cussin’ the sun / And if your girl don’t love you no more / Well here’s a tall boy to cry in and it’s been paid for / And if you’re short on cash, say cheers (cheers!) / Don’t sweat it, leave the sweatin’ to the beer and ...

Repeat Chorus

I like my drinks like my roof, on the house / We turnin’ up, got double cups, the sun’s goin’ down / With lagers, I’m a boxer, yeah, I need about 12 rounds / And I could be your sponsor if you like how that sounds / Tell me what you’re drinkin’, buckets for a Lincoln / I could cover you and me and everyone you’re bringin’ / Come get a Bud heavy, Busch Light ...

Repeat Chorus

Kill a cold Miller, Blue Moon, Red Stripe / Naturday, don’t matter to me / ‘Cause don’t nothin’ taste better than free / Yeah the beer‘s on me ...

Please Enjoy Country's 100 Best Drinking Songs Responsibly: