Glenn Frey was irreplaceable as a member of the Eagles, but if anyone is fit to succeed him, it's his son, Deacon, as he demonstrates in a new recording.

Deacon Frey has taken over for his legendary father in the Eagles in the years since he died in 2016, and he makes his recorded debut with the iconic group on their new live album, singing lead in Frey's place on one of his signature songs, "Take It Easy."

The younger Frey wouldn't be mistaken as a vocal dead ringer for his father, but he proves more than capable of delivering the song to the highest professional standards that have always been the Eagles' hallmark.

He also shares Glenn Frey's penchant for not over-singing, delivering the material in a straight reading that calls attention to the quality of the song more than his individual performance:

Glenn Frey teamed with his then-neighbor Jackson Browne to co-write "Take It Easy," which the Eagles released as their debut single in May of 1972. It scored the group a No. 12 hit and went on to become one of their biggest all-time classics.

The Eagles released Live From the Forum MMXVIII on Oct. 16 on vinyl, CD, Blu-ray and DVD. The 26 live tracks draw from three shows the band played at the Forum in Los Angeles in September of 2018, and the setlist includes a laundry list of the Eagles' greatest hits, including "Lyin' Eyes," "Hotel California," "Seven Bridges Road," "Peaceful, Easy Feeling" and more.

Glenn Frey died on Jan. 18, 2016, at the age of 67, from complications of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia. The Eagles surprised fans when Deacon Frey and Vince Gill joined the Eagles in 2017, making their debut with the group on July 15, 2017. Gill and Deacon Frey took the stage at Classic West at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles alongside classic-era band members Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit and Joe Walsh for the Eagles' first-ever concert performance without Glenn Frey, and they have toured with the Eagles ever since.

