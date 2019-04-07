Dan + Shay Perform ‘Keeping Score’ With Kelly Clarkson at 2019 ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson joined Dan + Shay onstage at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday night (April 7). Together, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and Clarkson performed their collaboration "Keeping Score;" the song was one of the ACM's 2019 nominees for Music Event of the Year.

Smyers wielded an acoustic guitar and, backed by a band, he and Mooney opened the performance. Clarkson came out on the second verse, her bold vocals center stage for the moment. The trio's vocal blend was powerful, rising above the crowd.

"Keeping Score" is one of the tracks on Dan + Shay's self-titled third album, which earned the pair a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards. In addition to their Music Event of the Year nomination, they were also up for Duo of the Year, Video of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Clarkson has made a habit of covering country songs and artists at her live shows, and contributing to major country collaborations over the years. In 2018, she and her mother-in-law, Reba McEntire, brought the house down at the ACM Awards with a rendition of "Does He Love You."

