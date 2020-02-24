Craig Morgan’s New Reality TV Show, ‘Craig’s World’, Premiering in March

Craig Morgan's life and country music career are the centerpieces of a new series on the Grand Ole Opry's new Circle network, Craig's World, which premieres on March 5. The 10-episode first season of the show follows Morgan through the ups and downs of family life and his role as a stage performer.

A new trailer for the show teases an intimate glimpse into the most personal aspects of the singer's life. The show's first season will track the birth of Morgan's granddaughter, his experience of teaching his grandson to ride a dirt bike and much more. Press play above for a peek into what to expect from the show's first season.

Morgan is no stranger to the reality television format. He previously starred in Craig Morgan: All Access Outdoors, a hunting and outdoors-themed show that aired for eight seasons and wrapped in 2017. The more family-focused 2018 docuseries Morgan Family Strong saw the singer grappling with the unexpected 2016 death of his son, Jerry.

Those elements -- and much more -- will inform the new outing, Morgan says, while also highlighting the delicate balance a busy touring artist must strike between career and family. More than anything, those ups and downs will be authentic, the singer adds.

"We do our normal stuff. We don't create stuff. There's no drama -- if there is, it's real life and it's really happening," Morgan tells Rolling Stone. "Like dealing with the loss of our son and the pain we may be feeling that day. Or having a band member quit and having to replace them. Or teaching my grandson to ride a motorcycle."

The singer is headed into his new television venture on the heels of a fresh burst of success. His 2019 single, "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost," which describes the pain of losing his child, shot to No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes sales chart after social media boosts from famous fans Blake Shelton and Ellen DeGeneres.

Bolstered by his newfound momentum, Morgan reunited with BBR Music Group, the same label where he'd found success in the mid-aughts with songs like "Redneck Yacht Club" and "That's What I Love About Sunday."

Craig's World will premiere Thursday, March 5 at 8PM ET on Circle Network, continuing to air each Thursday until May 7. The network, which launched in January, will feature a number of country music-themed shows as well as broadcasting live Grand Ole Opry performances. They're also bringing back Hee Haw, the beloved country music and sketch show that aired 1971-1993 and 1996-1997.