Reba McEntire leads Spotify's all-star lineup built to showcase 50 years of CMA Fest. Spotify House returns to the annual gathering in Nashville this week, taking over one of Lower Broadway's most popular restaurants and bars.

Look for McEntire, Billy Currington, Craig Morgan and Kimberly Perry to take the stage during Spotify House at Ole Red, Blake Shelton's bar in downtown Nashville. Each artist will perform CMA Fest 50th anniversary set at 3:30PM. McEntire is pumped for it!

"I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 50 years of CMA Fest — or as I still call it, Fan Fair — than by hanging out with everyone at Spotify House," she tells Taste of Country. "We’re going to sing some of your favorites and because it’s such a special anniversary, we’re going to throw in something new too."

2023 Spotify House at CMA Fest Lineup:

June 8: Billy Currington

June 9: Reba McEntire

June 10: Craig Morgan

June 11: Kimberly Perry (formerly of the Band Perry)

Spotify House opens at 11AM on June 8. All shows are open to the public, but it's going to be first-come, first served. Additionally, look for the Fresh Finds Stage, committed to rising country talent: Mae Estes, Logan Crosby, Lauren Watkins and Sam Barber are a few of the artists set to take that stage in 2023.

CMA Fest began as Fan Fair in 1972, but it quickly grew beyond the small arena that housed it, becoming a multi-day festival. In 2004, Fan Fair re-branded as CMA Fest, and highlights started to air on ABC in the weeks that followed.

