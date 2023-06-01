Kimberly Perry Suffered a Miscarriage Before Recording &#8216;If I Die Young Pt. 2&#8242;

Kimberly Perry Suffered a Miscarriage Before Recording ‘If I Die Young Pt. 2′

AMR Songs/YouTube

Kimberly Perry recounts her difficult road to motherhood in a new mini-documentary that centers around "If I Die Young" and its follow-up sequel song, the recently released "If I Die Young Pt. 2."

In the five-and-a-half-minute video, Perry says that shortly before she wrote the "Pt. 2" version of the song, she suffered a pregnancy loss.

"I had actually just gone through a miscarriage a few months before, which was a really sad time," the singer details. "So in writing the second verse, it was like, 'Well, I would really love to set this intention that there is a baby coming, a healthy baby who's gonna be here at some point."

That second verse traces three generations of a family, and finds Perry straddled between her love for her mother and her hope to pass down her legacy to a child of her own one day.

"I'm looking more like my mother / I love her to the bone / I know it's gonna kill me on the day she goes home," Perry sings. "I'll pour some holy water on a daughter of my own / I'll pass my name down 'fore it's on a headstone..."

That sentiment is a fitting, full-circle update to the original "If I Die Young," in which Perry imagines the possibility of dying while she's still too young for all her dreams to come true. In the revisited version, Perry is older, with a lot more life under her belt, and her perspective has a renewed appreciation for everything that's happened in her life thus far — and an even deeper desire to live to see the days ahead.

The creation of "Pt. 2" was inextricably tied up with her dream of starting a family, Perry goes on to recount.

"It felt like it really held hands with the original version, because the entire original version was sort of this romantic plea for all the things that I was hoping for," she says. "A few months after we recorded the song, I found out I was pregnant."

"If I Die Young Pt. 2" comes off of Perry's upcoming EP, Bloom, which will arrive on June 9. In April, the singer also announced that she and her husband Johnny Costello are expecting their first child, a baby boy, who is due in late August.

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

2023 Country Music Festivals Guide

Enjoy an updated list of country music's best festivals, across America, Canada, Great Britain and more. This list of 2023 country fests will be updated to reflect postponements, cancelations or lineup adjustments.
Filed Under: kimberly perry
Categories: Country News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From TheBoot