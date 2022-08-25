Craig Morgan Compares ‘How You Make a Man’ to an All-Timer

Craig Morgan has only felt as strongly as he did about his new single "How You Make a Man" one other time in his life. It was 17 years ago, and his gut instinct led to the biggest hit of his career.

The new song is a moving vocal showcase that describes embracing life's trials and tribulations because they make you a better human being.

"In our society, people are scared to fall in love because they're afraid they'll get heart broke," Morgan tells Taste of Country Nights. "Those scars that you have, that tissue is stronger than the tissue beside it and it's strong because it got hurt."

Megan Conner, Michael Walton and Skip Black wrote "How You Make a Man." Morgan's longtime producer Phil O'Donnell pitched it to him.

"I just, immediately — the very first listen — called him," Morgan shares. "I wasn't even finished with the song. I called him and said, 'Let 'em know I'm cuttin' it.'"

Such immediate passion for a song he didn't write has only happened once in Morgan's career: He recalls feeling very confident about 2005's "Redneck Yacht Club" immediately. "How You Make a Man" just suits him, and kicked off a new project

"I have two prerequisites when I'm singing and writing. One, I have to be able to sing it and make it believable. And two it has to be something radio could play. Doesn't mean they will, and I respect that ... I feel it's important to do those two things, and when you do, you leave everyone else no choice."

Find "How You Make a Man" on the upcoming deluxe version of the God, Family, Country album on Nov. 11. He's also releasing a memoir called God, Family, Country on Sept. 27.

