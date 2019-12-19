Country music and the Christmas season go hand in hand. Both are rich with tradition and family, and they celebrate the most important things in life. And in country music, the stars themselves have plenty of special holiday traditions.

Country stars both new and veteran celebrate Christmas with traditions that range from all-American standards (singing Christmas carols) to a little bit weird (Luke Bryan's Christmas Eve dinner). Whether they decorate with fake trees (gasp -- Carrie Underwood!) or find ways to give back to their communities, country music's artists have myriad ways to observe the year-end holidays.

Click through the photo gallery below to read about how your favorite country stars spend their holiday season.