LISTEN: The Ultimate Country Christmas Playlist

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without the songs and carols that we know and love from our favorite stars. Both new and classic country artists have recorded some of the best versions of old favorites as well as new holiday tunes that they can truly call their own.

In the spirit of the holiday season, The Boot has put together the mother of all country Christmas playlists. This set of tunes features legendary greats such as Merle Haggard and Loretta Lynn, as well as brand-new voices in country music, including Devin Dawson and Jenny Tolman. From standards such as "Silent Night" to catchy originals from singer-songwriters such as Kacey Musgraves, this playlist has it all.

The Boot's Ultimate Country Christmas Playlist features more than 10 hours and over 150 songs of holiday tunes that'll get you in the spirit of the season. Whether you're throwing a rager of a Christmas party or just looking to make your workday a bit more festive, press play below.

Listen to The Boot's Ultimate Country Christmas Playlist