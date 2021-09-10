Colt Ford is releasing a great new video for his new single, "Keys to the Country," and the new song features an impressive collection of special guest collaborators. TikTok breakout star Rvshvd joins Ford in the new video, which readers can watch below.

Ford released "Keys to the Country" as his new single on Sept. 3. The up-tempo country-rock track has a little something musically for everybody, featuring Ford and Rvshvd in some staccato spoken-word and more melodic passages, down-home pure country chorus harmonies from Dan Tyminski and stuttering, sizzling electric guitar lines from Vince Gill in what surely be one of the most unexpected lineups in recent memory. Fiddles top off the arrangement, creating a true hybrid of classic and contemporary country styles.

The singer-rapper produced the track with Noah Gordon, while Shannon Houchins served as a co-producer. Ford had a longstanding familiarity with Gill and Tyminski's work, and he was thrilled to get the chance to work with Rvshvd, who's a fellow Georgia native.

"The moment I heard Rvshvd on TikTok I knew I wanted to work with him," Ford tells us. "The fact that he was from Georgia made it even more special. I knew this song was perfect for him, and then I reached out to Vince Gill to play guitar. Vince has always been one of my favorite players. The special sauce was Dan Tyminski doing background vocals on here. I will forever be humbled by the amazing talent I have been so lucky to work with. I hope folks will love this song.”

Ford filmed the video for "Keys to the Country" at Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox's Tennessee farm, using the lush natural splendor as a background for a fun party in the country. Watch it below:

"Keys to the Country" is the first fans have heard of Ford's next album, which he will release in February of 2022.

