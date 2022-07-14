‘CMA Fest’ TV Special Announces Performance Lineup

CMA Fest 2022 took place June 9-12 in Nashville, and fans who couldn't attend can experience the fun during a three-hour CMA Fest TV special.

2022 CMA Fest airs Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8PM ET on ABC.

The television special will be hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, and, as the network and the Country Music Association announced this week, it will feature 30 performances, all of which were recorded live from the 49th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium. The show will see sets from Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Parker McCollum, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

The CMA Fest special will also feature superstar collaborations that took place live at the four-day festival, including Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, King and Ashley McBryde, Lady A featuring Breland, and Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker.

Bentley and King are hosting the televised event for the first time, and Bentley promises humor and "spontaneous moments" between the two of them.

"I think Elle brings so much to the table," Bentley says. "Onstage she’s just a riot and also super talented – a great combination of talent with comedic humor. A lot of spontaneous moments between the two of us and just a lot of laughs."

"I am co-hosting this whole shebang," King adds. "Not only do I get to do it with my buddy Dierks, I also get to see all these incredible performances and be a part of a big party!"

The CMA Fest television special will air on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

