Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde + More Set for CMA Fest 2023

Some of country music's biggest artists will converge on downtown Nashville this summer to celebrate CMA Fest's 50th anniversary.

Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce and Jimmie Allen are among the acts set to perform at the four-day event's nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, set for June 8-11, 2023. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Hardy, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson are also scheduled to perform during the festival's headlining showcases.

The evening Nissan Stadium concerts will also spotlight rising country acts on the venue's Platform Stage, which will include sets from Ashley Cooke, Dalton Dover, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RVSHVD, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen and Hailey Whitters.

During the day, fans can also enjoy performances at multiple locations across the downtown area. Moroney, Munsick, Smith, Whitters and Wilson will be joined by Lauren Alaina, Cooper Alan, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, Priscilla Block,

Danielle Bradbery, Tyler Braden, BRELAND, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Travis Denning, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Evans, Caylee Hammack, Corey Kent, Jon Langston, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Drake Milligan, Niko Moon, Kylie Morgan, Parmalee, MacKenzie Porter, Restless Road, Jameson Rodgers, Lily Rose, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Conner Smith, Matt Stell and Warren Zeiders at the scenic Riverfront Stage.

The Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park will feature sets from an eclectic mix of rising artists and established favorites, including A Thousand Horses, Avery Anna,

Kassi Ashton, Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Blanco Brown, Craig Campbell, Mackenzie Carpenter, Callista Clark, Ashland Craft, Tyler Farr, Josh Gracin, Kidd G, Erin Kinsey, Love and Theft, Alexander Ludwig, Dylan Marlowe, Chrissy Metz, William Michael Morgan, David Nail, Jamie O'Neal, Frank Ray, Seaforth, Shenandoah, Caitlyn Smith, Alana Springsteen, The Frontmen, The Red Clay Strays, Pam Tillis, Uncle Kracker, Chancey Williams and Rita Wilson.

Just across from the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park artists Tyler Booth, Dillon Carmichael, Spencer Crandall, Adam Doleac,

Dalton Dover, Hannah Ellis, Carter Faith, Ryan Griffin, Chapel Hart, Home Free, Kat & Alex, Halle Kearns, Tiera Kennedy, Brett Kissel, Ella Langley, Jerrod Niemann, Catie Offerman, Drew Parker, Meghan Patrick, Kimberly Perry, Shane Profitt, Tyler Rich, Josh Ross, RVSHVD, Dylan Schneider, Canaan Smith, Noah Thompson, Thompson Square, Kasey Tyndall, Georgia Webster, Mark Wills and Anne Wilson.

Just outside of Bridgestone Arena at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage, festival-goers can see performances by Tanner Adell, Casey Barnes, Justin Champagne, Ben Chapman, Kyle Clark, Abbey Cone, Melanie Dyer, Taylor Edwards, Drew Green, Jonathan Hutcherson, David J, Willie Jones, Thomas Mac, Bryan Martin, Chase McDaniel, Meg McRee, Madeline Merlo, Logan Michael, David Morris, Patrick Murphy, Neon Union, Griffen Palmer, Pillbox Patti, Peytan Porter, Brandon Ratcliff, Riley Roth, Matt Schuster, Austin Snell, Tigirlily Gold, Anna Vaus, Lathan Warlick, Lauren Watkins, Sam Williams and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Additional performers and festival details are set to be revealed in the coming weeks. Weekend passes, single-day passes and entry tickets into Fan Fair X are all on sale now and available at CMAFest.com.