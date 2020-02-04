All of Clint Black’s Albums, Ranked

Clint Black is part of the Class of '89: the group of future country superstars who earned their first hit or released their first album 30 years ago, in the year 1989. Black's debut album, Killin' Time, dropped on May 2 of that year, alongside brand-new hits from then-newcomers such as Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Travis Tritt, Mary Chapin Carpenter and more.

Since his breakthrough in 1989, Black has released 10 studio albums, two Christmas albums and four compilations. Between all of them, he's put 22 songs at the top of the country charts.

How do those 10 studio releases stack up against each other? Where does his classic debut land? What about his most recent release? Read on to find out!