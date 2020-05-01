Clint Black’s ‘Killin’ Time': All of the Songs, Ranked

Just as Luke Combs' major-label opening statement, 2017's This One's for You, launched a new star with a string of hit singles, Clint Black's 1989 debut, KIllin' Time, wasted no time shaking up the country charts.

Black's May 2, 1989, release included four consecutive No. 1 singles: "A Better Man," "Killin' Time," "Nobody's Home" and "Walkin' Away." This instant success wasn't a case of catching lightning in a bottle, either. Black's next 20 singles all cracked the Top 10, and he became a genre ambassador at such cultural happenings as the 1994 Super Bowl's "Rockin' Country Sunday" halftime show.

Read on to find out how The Boot ranks each song off one of the strongest debut albums of the past 30 years.