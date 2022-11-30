Award-winning vocalist, keyboardist, songwriter and Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie has died.

Her family announced the news via a statement shared on McVie's official social media pages.

"On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death," the statement reads. "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."

Shortly after the announcement of McVie's passing was shared, the members of Fleetwood Mac also posted a remembrance of their beloved friend and creative partner.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the post reads. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

McVie is often cited as one of the most influential songwriters in modern music, penning many of Fleetwood Mac's most well-known hits, including "The Chain," "Don't Stop," "Everywhere," and "Little Lies." She also recorded multiple critically acclaimed solo albums, including her compilation album Songbird, released earlier this year.

Her talents as a musician and songwriter earned her a stream of major awards and accolades, including multiple Grammys, the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement and the Trailblazer Award at the 2021 UK Americana Awards. In 1998, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.