This Is Us star Chrissy Metz has inked a deal with Universal Music Group Nashville. Metz and the record label announced the news in a press release on Monday (Jan. 13), with the actor describing the deal as the fulfillment of a "lifelong dream." "Music has always been my first love, and to be working alongside [UMG Nashville president] Cindy [Mabe] and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift," Metz says. Right now, Metz is working on her debut country album, which is expected to be released sometime in 2020.

Congratulations are in order for High Valley's Curtis Rempel, who recently welcomed a brand-new baby girl to his family! The band announced baby Daisy Rempel's early arrival via their Instagram account on Friday (Jan. 10). "We couldn’t be more in love," High Valley shared alongside a photo of mom, dad and baby. "Daisy came 3 weeks early! What a surprise!" Daisy is Rempel's third child with his wife, Myranda, joining older siblings Ben and Millie.

Nathaniel Rateliff will release a new album in 2020. Titled And It's Still Alright, the 10-track record is Rateliff's first solo record in nearly seven years; per a press release, it's inspired in part by the loss of Richard Swift, his longtime friend and collaborator. Fans can expect a quieter, more contemplative Rateliff on this record, which he describes as a "personal exploration of love, loss and perseverance." And It's Still Alright is set for release on Feb. 14 via Stax Records.

Nashville singer-songwriter Jessi Alexander will release a brand-new album in March. Titled Decatur County Red, the eight-track homage to her home county on the Tennessee River is Alexander's first full-length release since 2014, according to a press release, and Randy Houser makes an appearance on a track called "Country Music Made Me Do It." Decatur County Red is set for release on March 27.

Also in record deal news, songwriter Shy Carter has signed his first record deal, with Warner Music Nashville. According to MusicRow, Carter is a prolific writer who's scored major hits with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's "Speak to a Girl" and Sugarland's "Stuck Like Glue," along with Keith Urban's "Never Comin' Down," on which Carter lends backup vocals. Carter also toured with Urban on the country star's Graffiti U Tour.