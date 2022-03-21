High Valley will return in full force this spring, dropping the group's sixth studio album, Way Back, on May 20. It's the first full-length project to arrive since one half of the brother duo, Curtis Rempel, left High Valley to move back to their native Canada.

Now, reconfigured as a band with remaining brother Brad Rempel as frontman, the progressive country-bluegrass outfit has been busily releasing songs like "Never Not," "Run Outta Somedays," Canadian country radio Top 10 hit "Whatever it Takes" and, most recently, "Somebody Tell That Girl," a collaboration with Christian singer-songwriter Anne Wilson.

The duet is on the track list of Way Back, and it's not the only one: The new album will also feature "Country Music, Girls & Trucks," an as-yet-unreleased duet with Granger Smith. Altogether, Rempel explains that assembling the 13-song set was a collaborative process between the bandmates and their fans.

"Letting our fans behind the scenes of the songwriting and demo process was so much fun," he explains. "We had the Way Back album almost complete and couldn't decide which of the most recent co-writers should make the cut, so we asked our fans to vote on our socials."

Rempel co-wrote all 13 cuts, enlisting in-demand Music City songwriters like Jon Nite, Sam Ellis and Ben Stennis to help him round out the tracklist.

In keeping with their strategy of sharing the inner workings of the project with their fans, High Valley posted a behind-the-scenes video about the making of their new song, "Somebody Tell That Girl." When he recorded it, Rempel said, it was his first-ever "for real duet," making the experience extra special -- and a little nerve-wracking. However, working with Anne Wilson was something he'd been hoping to do for a long time.

"I've loved Anne Wilson's voice from the first time I heard it," Rempel notes. "The message in 'Somebody Tell That Girl' is so important, and it makes an even stronger statement with Anne singing it."

Way Back is available to pre-order, pre-add and pre-save now.

High Valley, Way Back Tracklisting:

1. “Way Back” (Seth Mosley, Ben Stennis, Brad Rempel)

2. “Run Outta Somedays” (Ben Stennis, Jon Nite, Brad Rempel)

3. “Somebody Tell That Girl” (Feat. Anne Wilson) (Jason Gant, Matt Rogers, Brad Rempel)

4. “Do This Life” (Phil Barton, David Thompson, Brad Rempel)

5. “World Could Use a Dirt Road” (Claire Douglas, Josh Ronen, Brad Rempel)

6. “Prayin' Woman” (Seth Mosley, Allison Veltz, Brad Rempel)

7. “Country Music, Girls & Trucks” (Feat. Granger Smith) (Micah Wilshire, Jaron Boyer, Brad Rempel)

8. “Whatever it Takes” (Ben Stennis, Jon Nite, Brad Rempel)

9. “All My Lovin” (Blake Bollinger, Phil Barton, Brad Rempel)

10. “Remember You Now” (Ben Stennis, Jon Nite, Brad Rempel)

11. “Be That For You” (Sam Ellis, Dave Sampson, Brad Rempel)

12. “She Loves” (Sam Bergeson, Jaron Boyer, Brad Rempel)

13. “Never Not” (Ben West, Matt Willis, Brad Rempel)