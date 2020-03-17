Chris Young Delays Start of 2020 Town Ain’t Big Enough Tour Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Chris Young is postponing the start of his 2020 Town Ain't Big Enough Tour due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The country star has canceled the first few dates of the trek and will wait until late May to begin the tour.

"Obviously this sucks to type, but just like every single one of my artist friends have said, everyone’s safety is the top priority at this point," Young writes on Instagram. "I hate cancelling shows but right now I’ve been told that I have to. See you soon though everybody! Stay safe."

Young was originally scheduled to begin his 2020 Town Ain't Big Enough Tour on April 30; however, the tour will now begin on May 28 in Detroit, Mich. A list of affected tour dates is below, and fans with tickets to those shows should, per Young, keep an eye out for details on refunds.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 167,000 cases of the disease and 6,440 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 15. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 3,487 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 68 deaths as of March 16.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates. On Sunday, the Academy of Country Music announced the postponement of the 2020 ACM Awards.

Chris Young, 2020 Town Ain't Big Enough Tour Canceled Dates:

April 30 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

May 1 -- Cape Girardeau, Mo. @ Show Me Center

May 2 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

May 7 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

May 9 -- Boise, Idaho @ CenturyLink Center