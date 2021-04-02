Chase Bryant to Release Debut Album, ‘Upbringing’, This Summer

Chase Bryant is ready to share his story. The singer is returning to the music spotlight with Upbringing, his debut album, to be released this summer.

The record features 12 songs recorded over the course of a month at Arlyn Studios in Austin, in Bryant's home state of Texas. The singer previously opened up about his suicide attempt in 2018 — it was a time of darkness following his breakthrough in country music with a pair of Top 10 singles, his 2015 debut "Take It on Back" and follow-up "A Little Bit of You."

In a candid interview with People, Bryant revealed that he attempted to take his own life by gunshot inside his truck outside of a Nashville gas station. But when he pulled the trigger, the gun didn't fire — miraculously, one of the chambers was empty.

"It's a constant reminder of how thankful I am to have been given the opportunity and was given the second chance," Bryant shares about telling his story.

He's a co-writer on 10 of the new tracks on his album, including the previously shared title track and the closing number, "High, Drunk and Heartbroke." Other titles are "Little Bitty Town," "Selfish," "Paradise" and "Drinking in My Car."

"Recorded in the aftermath of a season of darkness and despair, Upbringing is a searing, honest portrait of struggle and resilience from a songwriter finally learning to love and trust himself, flaws and all," describes a press release. The album was produced by Jon Randall, who is also behind The Marfa Tapes, his collaborative project with Miranda Lambert and Jack Ingram.

Upbringing is set for release on July 16. The full tracklist is below.

Chase Bryant's Upbringing Tracklist:

1. "Upbringing" (Chase Bryant / Stephen Wilson Jr.)

2. "Think About That" (Chase Bryant / Lance Miller / Brad Warren / Brett Warren)

3. "Little Bitty Town" (Chase Bryant / Lance Miller / Tim Owens)

4. "Even Now" feat. Jessi Alexander (Chase Bryant / Joe Haydel / Tim Owens)

5. "Somewhere in a Bar" (Chase Bryant / Stephen Wilson Jr.)

6. "Cold Beer" (Chase Bryant / Aaron Raitiere)

7. "Selfish" (Chase Bryant / Cary Barlowe / Will Weatherly)

8. "Paradise" (Chase Bryant / Cary Barlowe / Will Weatherly)

9. "Red Light" (Chase Bryant / Ryan Beaver)

10. "Drinking in My Car" (Jon Randall)

11. "In the First Place" (Stephen Wilson Jr. / Ryan Beaver)

12. "High, Drunk, and Heartbroke" (Chase Bryant / Stephen Wilson Jr. / Dave Pittenger)

