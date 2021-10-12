Chase Bryant Engaged to Girlfriend Selena Weber: ‘Can’t Wait to Spend Forever With You’

Chase Bryant is officially off the market! The singer, whose Upbringing album came out in July, proposed to his girlfriend Selena Weber — a model — over the weekend, according to a recent social media post.

The upgrade to Bryant's relationship status is especially sweet, as it came the same weekend that he was celebrating his 28th birthday, on Oct. 9.

"Can't wait to spend forever with you my love," Bryant writes alongside a snapshot of the couple smiling and showing off Weber's new engagement ring. "Best birthday present ever, was you saying yes to eternity!"

On her social media, Weber shared the same photo, along with a message expressing her joy.

"For anyone who knows me personally, you know how badly I have always wanted to meet my person. To be with the one God intended me to have a life with," she writes. "I can't express the happiness I feel in my heart right now. You are such a great man and I am so excited to marry you."

The couple haven't shared any additional details about their wedding plans or the specifics of how the proposal went down, though both their social media posts indicate that Bryant popped the question in his home state of Texas.

Surrounding his latest album release, Bryant recently opened up about some pivotal ups and downs in his personal life, including surviving a suicide attempt in 2018 and the years of severe depression that led up to it. As he recovered from that time, the singer told Taste of Country in March that he hit the pause button on his career, returned from Nashville to Texas and sought help. In the years since, he's slowly been able to move away from that dark period of his life, and as he enters a much more positive stage of his life, he's only recently been able to publicly share and reflect on his story.

"It's a constant reminder of how thankful I am to have been given the opportunity and was given the second chance," Bryant says.