Chase Bryant Marries Selena Weber: ‘Greatest Woman I’ve Ever Known’

Chase Bryant and Selena Weber are officially married. According to People Country, the pair tied the knot Saturday, Oct. 22 in a hilltop ceremony in Round Mountain, Texas, with breathtaking views of the Texas Hill Country.

"I’m a lucky man," Bryant tells fans on social media, calling his wedding day "a day we both will never forget. "God’s given me the greatest woman I’ve ever known!"

The comments section is filled with well-wishes and congratulations from fans and those in the industry. Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay chimed in to share his happiness for the couple.

Bryant and Weber matched in white ensembles. The bride wore a lace gown and a veil from the wedding of one of her friends who couldn't attend the ceremony. Bryant donned a white suit with brown boots and a classic bolo tie. The pair opted for traditional vows, but had written personal letters to each other to read before walking down the aisle.

They will hold off on a honeymoon for the time being, but plan on taking one in the future. Bryant will be recording new music in the studio during the coming months, so for now, they will be settling into their Nashville home.

"We just moved back to Nashville and are settled in our new home with our three dogs," the couple shares. "We both love the month of October so this date was perfect!"

Mr. and Mrs. Bryant met on a dating app and fostered a friendship months before meeting in person. They became engaged after Bryant proposed on his birthday weekend in Oct. 2021. He admits that Weber saying yes was the best birthday present ever.