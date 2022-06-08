Carrie Underwood performed for fans at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night. Little did she know, her sons Isaiah and Jacob did, too.

Video shared on social media finds the two boys (ages 7 and 3) seated at the back of the Opry stage in a church pew that's often reserved for family and special guests. The Opry lights don't shine down on this portion of the stage, but the glow is more than enough to illuminate anyone sitting there. As Underwood performed "I Told You So," her 2007 cover of a Randy Travis hit, Jacob and Isaiah shuffled, shifted and hopped up and down like they were hearing "Cotton Eye Joe" instead.

Underwood held her annual fan club party at the Opry on Tuesday before performing a more traditional show. Per the vaunted institution, she sang new songs from her Denim & Rhinestones album in addition to hits like the one heard above. The new album drops on Friday and features her current single "Ghost Story."

The singer's two sons with Mike Fisher have popped up more than usual on her social media in recent weeks, especially as she closed her Las Vegas residency last month. A few fans on Twitter claimed they spotted Underwood's husband trying to wrangle the boys in as they started to become a bit too boyish. The results were mixed:

On Saturday (June 11), Underwood is slated to play Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Fest. She has a couple of festival dates after that, followed by the start of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher sold their 7,000-square-foot Brentwood, Tenn., home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, and pictures reveal a spectacular mansion worthy of one of country music's biggest stars.