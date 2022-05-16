Carrie Underwood is taking her new music on the road: She has just announced her extensive Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which will kick off on October 15 in Greenville, S.C, and last through spring 2023.

The tour takes its name from her upcoming new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which is out on June 10. The run also draws inspiration from her current Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which has found Underwood pushing her live show's visual component to the next level and even picking up some aerial stunt work.

"I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour. I'm having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour," she explains in a press release. "I'm excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We've been working hard already preparing for an amazing show, and I can't wait to see everyone on the road!"

Joining Underwood on tour will be Jimmie Allen, who's got an exciting new batch of music of his own to share with fans onstage. His next album, Tulip Drive, is scheduled to come out on June 24.

The show's design and all-new production comes courtesy of two mainstays of the live pop world: Director/choreographer Barry Lather, who has worked with the likes of Mariah Carey and Rihanna, and Fireplay's Nick Whitehouse, who has worked with Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé.

Tickets for the Denim & Rhinestones Tour go on sale Friday, May 20, at 10AM local time. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which works to provide mortgage-free homes for injured veterans and first responders and the families of fallen front line members.

Carrie Underwood's 2022-2023 Denim & Rhinestones Tour Dates:

Oct. 15 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 17 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 18 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 20 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 22 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 23 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Oct. 25 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Oct. 27 -- Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Oct. 31 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Nov. 2 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Nov. 3 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Nov. 5 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 7 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Nov. 12 -- Moline, Ill. @ Tax Slayer Center

Nov. 13 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 15 -- Denver, Co. @ Ball Arena

Nov. 17 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 19 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Feb. 2 -- Miami, Fla. @ FTX Arena

Feb. 4 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 6 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb. 7 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 8 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Feb. 10 -- State College, Penn. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 11 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 14 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 15 -- Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 17 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Feb. 18 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 21 -- New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 22 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 24 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 25 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 26 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

March 1 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

March 2 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

March 4 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 8 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

March 11 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

March 13 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

March 14 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

March 16 -- Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center

March 17 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena