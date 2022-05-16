Carrie Underwood Plans Lengthy Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Kick Off in Late 2022
Carrie Underwood is taking her new music on the road: She has just announced her extensive Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which will kick off on October 15 in Greenville, S.C, and last through spring 2023.
The tour takes its name from her upcoming new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which is out on June 10. The run also draws inspiration from her current Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which has found Underwood pushing her live show's visual component to the next level and even picking up some aerial stunt work.
"I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour. I'm having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour," she explains in a press release. "I'm excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We've been working hard already preparing for an amazing show, and I can't wait to see everyone on the road!"
Joining Underwood on tour will be Jimmie Allen, who's got an exciting new batch of music of his own to share with fans onstage. His next album, Tulip Drive, is scheduled to come out on June 24.
The show's design and all-new production comes courtesy of two mainstays of the live pop world: Director/choreographer Barry Lather, who has worked with the likes of Mariah Carey and Rihanna, and Fireplay's Nick Whitehouse, who has worked with Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé.
Tickets for the Denim & Rhinestones Tour go on sale Friday, May 20, at 10AM local time. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which works to provide mortgage-free homes for injured veterans and first responders and the families of fallen front line members.
Carrie Underwood's 2022-2023 Denim & Rhinestones Tour Dates:
Oct. 15 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 17 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 18 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Oct. 20 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Oct. 22 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Oct. 23 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
Oct. 25 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Oct. 27 -- Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Oct. 31 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Nov. 2 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Nov. 3 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Nov. 5 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Nov. 7 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Nov. 12 -- Moline, Ill. @ Tax Slayer Center
Nov. 13 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 15 -- Denver, Co. @ Ball Arena
Nov. 17 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena
Nov. 19 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Feb. 2 -- Miami, Fla. @ FTX Arena
Feb. 4 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Feb. 6 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Feb. 7 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Feb. 8 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Feb. 10 -- State College, Penn. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 11 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Feb. 14 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Feb. 15 -- Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Feb. 17 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Feb. 18 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Feb. 21 -- New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Feb. 22 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 24 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
Feb. 25 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 26 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
March 1 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
March 2 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
March 4 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
March 8 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
March 11 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
March 13 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
March 14 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
March 16 -- Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center
March 17 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena