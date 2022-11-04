Carrie Underwood is going out! The country star rounded up her gal pals for a girls' night out in her new "Hate My Heart" music video.

The video opens with several women slamming doors on the men in their lives before diving into various breakup coping mechanisms. Underwood, of course, takes to the gym — and shows off those famous legs in the process. The others turn to things like online shopping, ice cream and chick flicks, as well as swiping through dating apps. Meanwhile, Jenny decides to carve her name into her ex's leather seats — a nod to Underwood's song "Before He Cheats."

After pushing herself a little too hard in the gym, the Oklahoma native group texts the girls and tells them they're going out. Where? To a Carrie Underwood show, of course.

The girls arrive at the bar Underwood is singing at for some drinks, dancing and a ride on the mechanical bull. At one point, Underwood is lifted into the air by the crowd and surfs her way to the stage. Thanks to the magic of technology, we see Underwood the singer serenade Underwood the fan. It's fun to see the singer fangirl out, even if it is over herself.

Each member of the girl squad is also a member of the band, and we see each of them notice the resemblances. The five of them also comment on the likeness as they walk out of the bar. The video closes with Underwood saying she "could totally be a rock star," with a wink at the camera.

"Hate My Heart" is the second single from Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones album, which arrived in June. The American Idol alum is out promoting the project on her tour of the same name.

Jimmie Allen is providing direct support for the trek, which runs through March 17. Underwood is also expected to announce more Las Vegas residency dates for her Reflection show for 2023.