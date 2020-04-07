Shania Twain’s ‘Come on Over': All the Songs, Ranked
Shania Twain is, undeniably, one of the most popular (and best-selling) country musicians of all time. The crown jewel in the Canadian-born singer's catalog, however, remains 1997's Come on Over.
Released on Nov. 4 of that year, Come on Over is Twain's third studio album. It was certified double platinum a little over one month after its release, in late December of 1997. Since then, the record has been certified double diamond in the U.S.
Among Come on Over's accolades are records for the best-selling country album of the 1990s, the best-selling country album of all time, the best-selling studio album by a female artist, of any genre, of all time. It held the record for most weeks at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart (50) until 2019, when Luke Combs tied that record; it stayed on the Billboard 200 Top 20 for 112 weeks and in that chart's Top 40 for 127 weeks.
Twain released 12 (!) singles from Come on Over, including the album's title track. She co-wrote all 16 songs on the record with her then-husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, who also produced the project. Three of the tunes from the album shot straight to No. 1, including "You're Still the One," which was certified double platinum, for sales of 2 million copies.
Just how do the songs on this legendary album stack up against each other? Read on for The Boot's ranking of the 16 tracks on Come on Over.
- 16
"If You Wanna Touch Her, Ask!"
One Come on Over's few songs not to be released as single was Track No. 9, "If You Wanna Touch Her, Ask!" The song opens up with Twain telling listeners that she is going to let them in on "how to treat a woman right / If you're lookin' for a place in her heart." She then spills the secret in the chorus: "If you want to get to know her / Really get inside her mind / If you want to move in closer / Take it slow, yeah, take your time / You must start from the heart and then / If you want to touch her / Really want to touch her / If you want to touch her, ask." The ahead-of-its-time song about consent was penned by Twain and producer-slash-husband Lange, as were all of the songs found in this countdown.
- 15
"Whatever You Do, Don't!"
In "What You Do, Don''t!" the singer is falling head over heels for a guy who seems to do everything just right. From the way that he walks to the way that he smiles, Twain is falling victim to his charm, and she urges him to take it easy: "Don't even think about it / Don't go and get me started / Don't you dare drive me crazy / Don't do that to me, baby," she sings.
- 14
"Black Eyes, Blue Tears"
One of Twain's more serious songs, "Black Eyes, Blue Tears," shows that the singer can reach deeper than her popular party anthems. The track tells the story of an abusive relationship, and the main character's strength to break free. "Definitely found my self esteem / Finally, I'm forever free to dream / No more cryin' in the corner / No excuses, no more bruises," sings Twain.
- 13
"I Won't Leave You Lonely"
The last non-single on this list, and on Come on Over, is "I Won't Leave You Lonely." The song is all about spending the night with a special someone, and Twain isn't beating around the bush: "I won't leave you lonely tonight / I want you to hold me all night / It's gonna be alright / I won't leave you lonely tonight," she sings.
- 12
"When"
Although technically a single, "When" was never released as such in the United States; however, it peaked at No. 8 on the Canadian Adult Contemporary chart. The song finds Twain dreaming of a different, more idealistic world: "I'd love to wake up smiling, full of the joys of spring / And hear on CNN that Elvis lives again / And that John's back with the Beatles and they're going out on tour / I'll be the first in line for tickets, gotta see that show for sure," she wishes.
- 11
"Honey, I'm Home"
"Honey, I'm Home" was the sixth single from Come on Over, nestled in between "When" and "That Don't Impress Me Much." In the song, Twain ticks off a laundry list of items that made for a bad day -- "The car won't start, it's falling apart / I was late for work and the boss got smart / My pantyline shows, got a run in my hose / My hair went flat, man, I hate that" -- and warns her partner he'd better be ready to dote on her when she gets home (heck right!). Naturally, "Honey, I'm Home" it No. 1 on the country charts.
- 10
"You've Got a Way"
"You've Got a Way" is a romantic song that captures what it means to be in a healthy relationship with someone you love. Released in May of 1999, it earned a Grammy Awards nod for Song of the Year and broke into the Top 10 of the Adult Contemporary chart, hitting No. 6.
- 9
"Love Gets Me Every Time"
"Love Gets Me Every Time" is Come on Over's lead single and hit No. 1 in the U.S. and Canada. The cold-certified track finds Twain trying to avoid love ... with no success. It just gets her, every time.
- 8
"I'm Holdin' on to Love (to Save My Life)"
The last single to come from Come on Over, "I'm Holdin' on to Love (to Save My Life)," is a positive track. Twain sings, "So I'm holdin' on / I'm feelin' strong / Baby, you're the one / For all my life / Yeah, I'm holdin' out, there ain't no doubt / I can't live without you all my life / I'm holdin' on to love to save my life."
- 7
"Rock This Country!"
Released as the penultimate single from Come on Over, "Rock This Country!" is an uptempo, fast-paced song that can hold its own in any party playlist. The pumped-up chorus repeats throughout: "We're gonna rock this country / We're gonna rock this country / Every brown-eyed boy, every blue-eyed girl / Gotta really go psycho, give it a whirl / We're gonna rock this country / Right out of this world." Although it's fun and energizing, "Rock This Country" performed poorly on the country charts in comparison to the album's other singles.
- 6
"Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)"
Come on Over's second single, "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)," hit No. 6 on the Billboard country singles chart. In the catchy chorus, Twain tells her man that her love for him should be obvious: "Don't be stupid, you know I love you / Don't be ridiculous, you know I need you / Don't be absurd, you know I want you / Don't be impossible."
- 5
"Come on Over"
"Come on Over" is an inspirational, uptempo song that finds Twain encouraging her fans to reach for their dreams: "Be a winner, be a star / Be happy to be who you are / Got to be yourself, gotta make a plan / Got to go for it while you can." The song was named Best Country Song at the Grammy Awards, peaking at No. 6 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Twain's native Canada.
- 4
"You're Still the One"
A tender ballad sprinkled with organ, piano and guitar — and, on the bridge, quivering pedal steel and harmonies — "You're Still the One" is a loving ode to a significant other. Despite obstacles (and naysayers who thought the couple might not make it), the protagonist is proud to say, "Looks like we made it / Look how far we've come my baby / We might have took the long way / We knew we'd get there someday."
- 3
"From This Moment On"
After Twain released the fourth single from Come on Over, "From This Moment On," weddings were never the same. In the song, Twain sweetly sings about a deep and unwavering love: "From this moment, as long as I live / I will love you, I promise you this / There is nothing I wouldn't give / From this moment on." Despite the song's everlasting popularity, however, it only peaked at No. 4.
- 2
"That Don't Impress Me Much"
"That Don't Impress Me Much" was released as a single in December of 1998. In the playful song, Twain lists a number of things that don't make a man a hit in her book, including being a rocket scientist, owning a fancy car and, you know, being Brad Pitt. As Twain explains to Billboard, she was inspired to use Pitt's name because of what was, at that time, a major scandal: Playgirl had published naked pictures of the actor and his then-girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow, leading Pitt to file a restraining order that forced the magazine to pull the issue.
- 1
"Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"
All it takes is the first few notes of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” for you to know you’re in for four minutes of pure nostalgia and fun. Released in March of 1999, the song peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart that June, and became a No. 23 hit on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. To this day, if someone says Twain's name, you likely think of this song first.