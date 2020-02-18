Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton + More to Perform at 2020 Hometown Rising Festival

Louisville, Ky.'s Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival revealed its 2020 lineup on Tuesday (Feb. 18), announcing an impressive array of top-tier performers for the two-day event. Blake Shelton and Old Dominion are set to headline the festival's first day, while Carrie Underwood and Dierks Bentley will close out the show the following evening.

"We've had the pleasure of playing shows in Kentucky, and the crowds always have so much energy," Old Dominion comment (quote via People). "We're looking forward to returning and getting back up on that stage!"

Adds Shelton, "Always love coming to play Louisville because you love your country music and having a good time. Look forward to seeing y'all in September at Hometown Rising!"

Returning for its second year, the 2020 Hometown Rising Festival will take place on Sept. 12-13. Additional performers on Saturday (Sept. 12) include Jon Pardi, Clint Black, Russell Dickerson, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shenandoah, Caylee Hammack, Jon Langston, Aubrie Sellers, Noah Schnacky, the Josephines, Ross Ellis, Emily Ann Roberts, Stephanie Quayle, Lakeview and Kaitlyn Kohler.

An equally stacked lineup of performers will take the stage on Sunday (Sept. 13): Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cam, Matt Stell, Blanco Brown, Kassi Ashton, King Calaway, Tennessee Jet, Lainey Wilson, Adam Doleac, Chris Bandi, Sean Stemaly, Tyler Booth, Madison Kozak and Alex Hall are all set to perform.

In addition to the musical events on offer, the 2020 Hometown Rising Festival will feature bourbon tastings, line-dancing and a variety of other events. This year's festival will also introduce a variety of different sections and tiered fan experiences, including Top Shelf VIP passes and hang areas as well as special locations such as the Ranch, which are accessible with general admission passes.

Single-day, weekend and camping passes to this year's Hometown Rising will be available starting Friday (Feb. 21) at 10AM ET. For ticketing prices and more information, visit the festival's official website.