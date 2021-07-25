Carrie Underwood Sent the Sweetest Musical Baby Gift to Mickey Guyton’s Son Grayson

Mickey Guyton's five-month-old baby boy, Grayson, just might be a musical superstar in the making -- and Carrie Underwood sent the singer's family a sweet, musical baby gift to help him hone his talents.

On Friday (July 23), Guyton shared adorable video footage of Grayson's newest toy on Twitter: a baby-sized piano with a bench to match. With a little bit of assistance sitting upright, Grayson giggles and smiles as he "plays" the piano before turning to the camera, seemingly amazed at the sounds coming out of the instrument.

In the caption of her post, Guyton adds that not only did the surprise gift make Grayson's day -- it made hers, too. "I was having a rough day when this showed up in my mailbox. Then I opened it up to see that [Carrie Underwood] got my baby a piano!" she wrote in the caption of her post.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she continued. "To watch him light up as he plays is the heart explosion I didn't know I needed."

After watching the video, Underwood replied, saying it came as no surprise to her that baby Grayson was already displaying some musical talents. "Oh, I'm so glad he likes it!" she responded, along with a string of heart emojis. "Figured it was a good bet that he's musical. What a cutie!"

Guyton and her husband, Grant Savoy, announced Grayson's birth in early February, with the singer describing his birth as "the hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done." She'd first shared the news of her pregnancy in August of 2020, posting a sonogram image to social media.

"My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters," Guyton wrote of her journey into parenthood. "I'm so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby's mom."

In the months since Grayson's arrival, Guyton has spoken freely about both the highs and lows of parenthood thus far, including her concerns about raising a Black boy who will one day have to face race-motivated injustices. She also said that the hate she received following Morgan Wallen's early February N-word scandal contributed to her early labor and delivery.

"I'm determined to show working mothers that they can do this," she explained in a June interview with The New Yorker. "Yes, it's hard. But I always try to normalize it: I'm in this interview, I'm holding my baby. I have writing sessions where I say, 'Sorry, guys, my baby's gonna be here, and you're gonna have to deal with it.'"

