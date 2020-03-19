Just a few days before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic quarantined the country music community, shutting down tours and turning live shows into livestreams, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray stopped by Good Morning America to perform their new duet, "Finish Your Sentences." Press play above to watch!

The country star couple's new song is featured on Pearce's most recent album, a self-titled sophomore project that she put out in February. The track was actually written by fellow country superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett, and at a release party show for her new album, Pearce revealed that she and Ray recorded it when they had just started dating.

"Fun story," the singer said. "Scott Borchetta -- I was sitting on my bus one night, I think I was on the road with Rascal Flatts -- and he said, 'Hey, I'm on the road with TR and we want you to sing this with your new boyfriend. Here comes the file.'"

In fact, Pearce admits that she was a little nervous to cut a song together so early into their relationship. "And I immediately was like, I hope that we stay together, because I really wanna sing this song with him," she remembered.

Spoiler alert: The couple stayed together. They got married in October of 2019, and looked self-assured and confident as they performed "Finish Your Sentences" live from the Good Morning America's Times Square studio. It was their first joint performance on national television.

Before taking the stage, the couple participated in a round of the newlywed game during their trip to Good Morning America. Due to the spread of the virus, the clip was filmed without a live studio audience.