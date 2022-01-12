Michael Ray let the tears fall after learning that his latest single, "Whiskey and Rain," has hit No. 1 on country radio.

He took to social media to thank his fans with a video, but when he started talking, he choked up. "We did it, man," Ray says through tears. "Woke up this morning, 'Whiskey and Rain' is officially No. 1 at country radio right now."

He manages to thanks his team, country radio, and the fans in between tears and sniffles. "This is a special one, man," he proclaims.

What Ray couldn't get out in the video, he made sure to include in the caption:

"WHISKEY AND RAIN IS THE NUMBER ONE SONG IN COUNTRY MUSIC!!!! Y’all I gotta be real. It’s been an emotional one today," Ray writes. "Back when we were recording this song I would think about all the things I always loved about @garyallanmusic and the way his music spoke to me and my life growing up in Eustis."

"One of my favorites of his goes, 'life ain’t always beautiful… but it’s a beautiful ride,'" he continues, quoting the Gary Allan song "Life Ain't Always Beautiful." "Thank y’all for this beautiful ride!!! Thank y’all for loving this song!!! We ain’t slowing down!!!"

The "Kiss You in the Morning" hitmaker admits he didn't realize he'd be so affected by the success of the song, but that his new No. 1 hit him hard. "Thank you God for this life and blessing," Ray says. "I went to make this video and all the emotions of the last year hit me."

"Whiskey and Rain" was released in 2020 as the first single off of Ray's Higher Education EP. The seven-song project dropped in full on Aug. 27 2021. Ray told Taste of Country that the album, "is about going through life and the hard knocks that make you who you are ... coming out of it stronger, having let it change you without hardening you."