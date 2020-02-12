Carly Pearce invited fans to an intimate album release show on Tuesday night (Feb. 11) in celebration of her self-titled sophomore project, treating listeners to new tracks like "Call Me," "Halfway Home" and "Heart's Goin' Out of its Mind."

One of the show's most memorable moments, however, happened when Pearce's husband and fellow artist Michael Ray hopped onstage to join her for the pair's unreleased duet, "Finish Your Sentences." Press play above to watch a clip of the flirty, call-and-response-style performance.

Before Pearce brought Ray to the stage, she told the crowd the story behind "Finish Your Sentences," which was co-written by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini along with all-star songwriters Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure.

"A lot has happened, obviously, in my musical career in the last few years, but the biggest thing that has happened to me in the last few years is the fact that I started dating, got engaged and fell in love," the singer said. "And everybody kept asking me, 'Oh my gosh, are you gonna have a song with Michael on the record?'

"Fun story," Pearce continued. "Scott Borchetta -- I was sitting on my bus one night, I think I was on the road with Rascal Flatts -- and he said, 'Hey, I'm on the road with TR and we want you to sing this with your new boyfriend. Here comes the file.'"

Though she was initially a little baffled by the request, once she listened to the track, she knew she wanted to record it. "And I immediately was like, I hope that we stay together, because I really wanna sing this song with him," she remembered

"But we went in, and we were like, 'I hope our voices sound good together,' and I just am so excited. I know that so many people have been asking me, 'What's the song with Michael? What's the song with Michael?' And we finally get to sing it together," Pearce concluded, before introducing Ray to her audience.

Ray wasn't the only guest to join Pearce onstage during her album release show: She also brought out Lee Brice for a performance of their current single, "I Hope You're Happy Now," which is currently in the Top 15 at country radio.

Carly Pearce will come out in full on Friday (Feb. 14), just in time for Valentine's Day. It's the singer's second full-length album, and she says the collection will showcase her evolution as an artist and the confidence that she has built over the last few years.