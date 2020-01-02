Carly Pearce, ‘Call Me’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Between prior releases "It Won't Always Be Like This" and the Lee Brice duet "I Hope You're Happy Now," fans have already seen Carly Pearce's penchant for ballads well represented on her forthcoming self-titled sophomore album. Now, she's offering up something a little flirtier with "Call Me," premiering on The Boot. Press play above to listen!

"This song has the fun, sassy elements that "Hide the Wine" has," Pearce told fans in December as part of a special, text message-based rollout of her new album's track list. "I love the confidence of the girl saying, 'I want you and I'm right here, but you gotta come get me!'"

"Call Me" is the second track on Pearce's new record, and country fans will see some familiar names in the song's writing credits: Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook contributed their talents to the writing process. Pearce has said that for this project, she intentionally sought out the talents of her Nashville community, and a number of A-listers wrote or co-wrote one of the album's tracks.

For example, Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini co-wrote "Finish Your Sentences," which is a duet between Pearce and her brand-new husband, fellow artist Michael Ray. Pearce also co-wrote "I Hope You're Happy Now," with Luke Combs, among others.

"Call Me" was also co-written by Emily Shackleton and busbee, the hit songwriter and producer who is known for his work with Maren Morris, Keith Urban and many other of country's biggest stars. In September, busbee unexpectedly died at the age of 43 after battling brain cancer.

In addition to co-writing "Call Me," busbee produced Carly Pearce. According to the singer, that record was the final full album on which he worked, and she is dedicating the project to him.

Carly Pearce is due out on Feb. 14. The album is available for pre-order now.

Listen to Carly Pearce's "Call Me"