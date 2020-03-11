CMA Fest Update Says ‘As of Today,’ Festival Plans Have Not Changed for June 2020

A growing number of festivals, events and tours have been impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but -- so far, at least -- CMA Fest 2020 will go on. The Country Music Association tweeted an update to concerned fans on Wednesday (March 11), just after news broke that the 2020 RodeoHouston was ending early as a result of concerns regarding the virus.

"CMA is first and foremost committed to the health and safety of our fans, artists and community," they wrote, explaining that they were continuing to closely monitor the latest updates from health organizations and local and national authorities regarding the status of the outbreak.

"As of today, CMA Fest will proceed as scheduled June 4-7 in Nashville," the CMA continued. "We are taking appropriate steps to ensure festival grounds will be safe and comfortable for all attendees, including enhanced sanitation protocols and hygiene standards."

News that RodeoHouston is ending early broke on Wednesday just after the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the outbreak a pandemic. In the days beforehand, Stagecoach and Coachella were both postponed, SXSW was canceled and the Tin Pan Songwriters Festival was also pushed.

Additionally, a number of artists have been forced to cancel shows and tours due to concerns surrounding the virus' spread. The Zac Brown Band postponed their spring 2020 The Owl Tour, and Old Dominion canceled a handful of overseas dates as part of the C2C Music Festival.

The upcoming ACM Awards, scheduled to take place April 5, released a statement on Wednesday morning saying that the awards show is still scheduled to go on as planned, but that the Academy of Country Music is closely monitoring the spread of the virus.