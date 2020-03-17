Cam Fans in London Make the Most of C2C 2020 Cancelation [WATCH]

Cam's scheduled C2C Festival performance may have been canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, but her fans have no intention of letting the change of plans bring them down.

A Twitter user shared a video of a large group of fans singing Cam's "Diane" in what appears to be a pub. The video was captioned, "Hey [Cam,] C2C got cancelled but we still partied hard. You may like this xx." Cam most certainly did like it, and in fact, she retweeted the video to her followers adding her own caption of "Muh Heart!" with a red heart emoji. You can press play above to see a snippet of the impromptu pub performance.

Just one day before the 2020 C2C: Country to Country Festival was scheduled to begin, organizers have postponed the annual event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The 2020 C2C Festival was set to feature Tanya Tucker, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Runaway June and many more U.S. country artists playing three days of shows in Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Glasgow, Scotland.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (March 11) officially declared coronavirus a pandemic. According to the WHO, more than 125,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in more than 110 countries and territories. A total of 4,615 deaths have been reported worldwide as of Wednesday night.