A decade ago, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of country group Brooks & Dunn announced their breakup after 20 years together as a duo. And then, they played their "final show" on Sept. 2, 2010, before venturing on to their own separate projects.

Fans were understandably devastated, as the singers had been a staple in country music for so long. But, in 2015, the pair surprised everyone by announcing a Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire, which has turned into a long-running and highly entertaining outlet for the stars.

Then, in 2019, came another surprise: Brooks & Dunn dropped a new record, Reboot, featuring some of their most beloved hits reworked as duets with artists including Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Midland, Ashley McBryde and more. That same year, the also joined the Country Music Hall of Fame, earning a much-deserved honor.

Who knows what they'll do next -- all Brooks and Dunn each know is, they're having a whole lot of fun, and they're "thinking about" putting out some new original music. For now, take a walk down memory lane with this photo gallery of Brooks & Dunn's best live shots. Keep scrolling to see 'em!