‘I Do': Hear Brett Young’s Duet With Norwegian Pop Star Astrid S

Brett Young is branching out with a brand-new duet. "I Do" is a love song collaboration with Norwegian pop singer Astrid S.

Released on Friday (Feb. 28), "I Do" is a confession of feelings that have lingered after a breakup. "Oh I try not to think about what she’s like / And I try not to wonder where you’ve been / And I try to have a drink, toss it back, I don’t wanna think," Astrid S and Young sing in harmony on the chorus. "I really try not to miss you / But in the end / I do."

Astrid S wrote "I Do," which readers can hear above. She's a big fan of country music, which helps explain Young's inclusion on the track.

"I’ve grown up with country music -- it’s a genre I admire very much, and it’s been a big influence and inspiration throughout the years in my songwriting," reflects the 23-year-old in a press release. "I’m so happy Brett wanted to do this song with me."

For his part, Young says he was "honored" to be asked to collaborate on "I Do." "I instantly connected to the lyrics and storytelling," he adds, "so jumping on board and digging into something a little bit different was a no-brainer for me."

Astrid S (given name: Astrid Smeplass) competed on the Norwegian TV singing competition Pop Idol in 2013, when she was 16 years old. She's opened for Troye Sivan in Europe and sung backup for Katy Perry on the Witness album track "Hey Hey Hey," in addition to releasing two EPs in 2019. She won Artist of the Year at the 2018 Spellemannsprisen, a Norwegian music-focused awards ceremony that's comparable to the Grammy Awards.

Young's most recent album, Ticket to LA, arrived in December of 2018. He's currently on the road for a headlining tour and will open shows for Jason Aldean this summer.