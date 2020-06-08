Breland joins Chase Rice and Lauren Alaina for a collaboration on his new song "In the Woulds." Readers can press play above to listen.

On May 22, the recording artist -- who went viral earlier this year with his breakout single “My Truck” -- released his self-titled debut EP. Following in the massively successful footsteps of “Old Town Road,” Breland is a little country, a little hip-hop and a little pop.

Some of country music's hottest artists right now have already showed their support for the rising star: Both Rice and Alaina lend their vocals to “In the Woulds,” a pulsing song that is included on Breland’s new EP, while Sam Hunt has also worked with the Atlanta-based singer for a remix of “My Truck.”

"Having started my career as a songwriter, I’m so excited to be able to share my first body of work with the world as an artist," shares the 24-year-old sensation in a recent press release about the project, for which he co-wrote all seven tracks. "This EP gave me the opportunity to write in a new sonic territory, and I hope it helps open people’s minds up to what the future of country crossover music can be."

The singer-songwriter’s current music was shaped by a somewhat eclectic group of artists, including the Beatles, Rascal Flatts, Prince and Stevie Wonder. After attending Georgetown University, the New Jersey-born artist began collaborating with rappers including Elhae and YK Osiris.

