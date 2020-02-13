Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Brandi Carlile will perform a brand-new song in the upcoming Disney film Onward. Carlile announced that her song "Carried Me With You," co-written with frequent collaborators Tim and Phil Hanseroth, will soundtrack the end credits of the film in an an Instagram post on Wednesday (Feb. 12). The soundtrack for Onward is set for release on Feb. 28, and the movie will debut on March 6.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban will headline the ninth annual Watershed Music and Camping Festival. Set for July 31-Aug. 2 in George, Wash., the festival will also feature performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hardy, Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson and more up-and-coming artists. Tickets for Watershed 2020 go on sale on Feb. 21 at 10AM PT via the fest's official the fest's official website.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Boots and Hearts Festival organizers have announced that Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, Brothers Osborne and Eric Church are among this year's headliners. The fest, set for Aug. 6-9 in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada, will also feature performances from Granger Smith, Cam, Jillian Jacqueline and Riley Green, among other artists. Pardi and Lynch will headline Aug. 7, with Dan + Shay set to follow on Aug. 8. Eric Church and Brothers Osborne will conclude the fest on Aug. 9. Find out more about tickets via the official Boots and Hearts Festival page on Eventbrite.