Brad Paisley made the day of a deployed soldier and his wife with a surprise video call.

Paisley shared on Twitter that he recently received a message from a soldier named Austin, whom he's apparently met before. Austin showed the country star a photo of himself with Paisley and then-Pres. Barack Obama in 2014 in Afghanistan. In the message, Austin asked if the country star would be willing to FaceTime with his wife, Amanda, who is at their home in Little Rock, Ark., taking care of their family while he is deployed overseas.

Happy to oblige, the "Little Moments" singer hopped on a surprise Zoom call with Amanda. She's starstruck when she notices the singer onscreen — as were several family members. Her husband is also on the stream from his location in Qatar.

The family members are such big fans of the country star that they've even named their dog Paisley. Amanda also shares that she made a seven-year anniversary video for her husband that included the photo of him with the country star.

"I can't thank you enough for what you do for this country," Paisley tells them, in addition to promising, "Before long we'll meet in person and it'll be great."

"These are the moments I will always remember from this crazy time," he adds in his Twitter caption.

Paisley has made a habit out of paying surprise (virtual) visits to fans and do-gooders in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A farmer in Kentucky, a group of teachers in upstate New York and a pair of friends coming together over beers were also lucky recipients of his visits.