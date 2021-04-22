Downtown Nashville will look pretty normal this Fourth of July. Brad Paisley is set to headline a free concert celebrating America's independence, and more than 200,000 people will join him — live, in person.

Actually, if crowds return to record 2019 levels, well over 300,000 people will be on hand to see the fireworks and live music. After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is promising the largest fireworks show in Nashville history. WKRN-TV shares that it will be the 37th time the city of Nashville has held a Fourth of July celebration.

In 2019, Brett Eldredge headlined the day's performances, and fans waited out rain showers to celebrate. Paisley's stage will be located at First Avenue and Broadway, with the Cumberland River as a backdrop. It's just a couple blocks away from where the Christmas morning bombing that rattled the city took place.

Additional entertainers will be announced in the coming weeks, but this celebration is the city's first since the pandemic began. Two consecutive CMA Fests have been canceled, and some of the other events known to shut the city down (such as the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in April) were also scuttled. As per usual, the show is called Let Freedom Sing, and this year, the pyrotechnics will be synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony.

Paisley made a surprise appearance during the 2021 ACM Awards, singing "Freedom Is a Highway," his duet with Jimmie Allen. He also recently starred in a PSA encouraging fans of sports and music to get the COVID-19 vaccine so more events like this can happen with regularity.

