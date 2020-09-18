Fourteen years after Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles took "Who Says You Can't Go Home" to the top of the country radio chart, the rock band and the Sugarland singer have teamed up again. Together, they've released an encouraging, extremely of-the-times song called "Do What You Can."

Inspired by an Instagram photo caption reading, "If you can't do what you do ... do what you can," Jon Bon Jovi wrote "Do What You Can" early on in the novel coronavirus pandemic, which took hold in the United States in mid-March. The song came quickly, in about 24 hours, and talks of closed borders, schools and businesses; canceled proms and graduations; and the loneliness of quarantine -- but also, of loved ones connecting despite social distancing, "doctors, nurses, truckers [and] grocery store clerks" who have become heroes and love getting us through.

"When you can't do what you do / You do what you can / This ain't my prayer, it's just a thought I'm wanting to send," goes the chorus. "'Round here we bend but don't break / Down here, we all understand / When you can't do what you do / You do what you can ..."

An accompanying video shows an empty New York City during the pandemic, highlighting special moments of connection during the quarantine as Bon Jovi and Nettles wander the city's streets and sing. The clip is "dedicated to the everyday heroes fighting to rise above this pandemic," a note at the end explains.

Just as "Who Says You Can't Go Home" was an alternate version of a song from Bon Jovi's 2005 album Have a Nice Day, "Do What You Can" is a reimagined version of a song that will appear on the band's forthcoming 2020 record. That project is due out on Oct. 2.

