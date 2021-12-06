There are some songs that are best listened to with the windows down and the volume up. Blake Shelton and Hardy's new duet, "Fire Up the Night," is certainly meant to be cranked.

"Fire Up the Night" is exactly what you want in a country song. It's the ultimate party song that instantly takes you down a back road to an open field to a party with all of your friends. It's three minutes and 12 seconds of no-excuses fun that could easily be an opening number at a future show for either Shelton or Hardy.

The anthemic, party-on collaboration is featured on the deluxe version of Shelton's Body Language album, which dropped on Friday, Dec 3. Shelton first released the original project in May 2021. The new deluxe edition contains four new tracks, including a collaboration with Brooks & Dunn titled “Throw It on Back,” “Fire Up the Night” Shelton’s wedding song "We Can Reach the Stars" and his current single, "Come Back as a Country Boy."

"Fire Up the Night" is not the first time Shelton and Hardy have worked together. Hardy was a co-writer on Shelton's 2019 smash hit "God's Country," and he also co-wrote "Come Back and a Country Boy." His other notable songwriting credits include Dierks Bentley's "Beers on Me," Morgan Wallen's "More Than My Hometown," Florida Georgia Line's "Talk You Out of It" and more.

Aside from being a fast-rising artist in country music, Hardy has collaborated with a number of other artists, with two albums loaded with featured artists. Hixtape, Volume 1 was released in 2019, featuring collaborations with 17 artists, while his follow-up, Hixtape, Volume 2, promises 33 featured artists and will be available on Friday (Dec 10).