George Strait played the first of two back-to-back Vegas stops on his Strait to Vegas residency on Friday night (Dec. 3), performing to a sold-out crowd at the city's T-Mobile Arena. During his set, he treated fans to a surprise special guest: Fellow Texan Miranda Lambert hopped onstage for a duet version of "Run," Strait's hit from 2001.

Lambert was giddy as she stepped into the spotlight behind the country legend, saying "That's the King right there!" and giving Strait a hug.

"Texans are very, very proud that we all love to sing about Texas," she adds as the pair launch into their performance, as seen below.

A yearning love song set in Texas, the lyrics of "Run" take place against the backdrop of the city of Dallas, with the narrator hoping that his love interest will "Run" from Dallas — by any mode of transportation necessary — in order to get back to him. The song is the lead single from Strait's The Road Less Traveled Album, and it was co-written by Tony Lane and Anthony Smith.

As Strait indicates while introducing the song, he and Lambert have performed "Run" together before. They teamed up for a duet performance of the song at the 2019 ACM Awards — which, incidentally, also took place in Las Vegas — in addition to also giving separate solo performances at that show.

Strait had another Strait to Vegas gig the following day, on Saturday, and though fans attending that show missed Lambert's appearance, they got another special treat from the King of Country. During his Saturday night set (Dec. 4), he serenaded his wife, Norma, with a special rendition of "I Cross My Heart," in honor of the couple's 50th anniversary.

