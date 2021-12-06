Blake Shelton helped a studio audience full of fans get into the holiday spirit during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (Dec. 6), playing Santa alongside the show's host and announcing some of the goodies included in her latest Christmas giveaway.

"Blake, you're a universal superstar, right?" DeGeneres asks Shelton, who laughingly agrees, "I guess you could say that."

As a "universal" star, Shelton was the perfect person to introduce the first gift: Two tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood for every member of the audience. DeGeneres and Shelton then introduced a slew of exciting other goodies in the giveaway, including gift certificates to Famous Footwear and Bombas, a set of Urbanista headphones and even a two-night stay at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess resort in Arizona.

Shelton also performed his current single, "Come Back as a Country Boy," on Ellen — a song he dropped in October. It's is one of four new tracks included on a deluxe version of his Body Language album; the new version of the project arrived on Friday (Dec. 3) and also features duets with Hardy and Brooks & Dunn.

On the Ellen stage, Shelton performed "Country Boy" against a backdrop of flying embers, smoldering lava and flames. That's in keeping with the aesthetic of the song's recently-released music video, which features a number of fiery special effects, including Shelton himself emerging from a bonfire in flames.