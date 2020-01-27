Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Claim They Aren’t Making a Duet Album

Despite a strong showing as duet partners during Sunday's (Jan. 26) Grammy Awards broadcast, "Nobody But You" singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sound bent and determined to never record a collaborative album.

When asked about a future project by People, Shelton simply said, "I don't think so."

“I don’t think so either,” added Stefani. “But we have done a lot of music together, actually. We wrote two songs together — that’s a lot. Because he never does that. He’s sharing his talent with me!”

As Shelton explains it, "Nobody But You" wasn't intended to become a duet.

“But once we listened to it, we realized it’s actually a perfect duet, especially for us — the lyrics of the song just fit our story perfectly,” he said on E! (as quoted by People). “Believe it or not … we were in the gym, I was watching her work out, listening to the song and it was like, ‘Wait a minute. You need to sing on this song with me.'”

While in-studio sing-alongs might remain rare, the couple sings together pretty much everywhere else. No wonder they sounded so well-prepared on prime time television.

“We sing at the house, music is such a part of our everyday life anyway together, so performing here — it’s the Grammys, so you’re nervous about that — but the actual performing together is just what we do," Shelton adds.