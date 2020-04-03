Ashley McBryde’s ‘Never Will': 5 Compelling Story Songs

Ashley McBryde is a pro storyteller. The tracklist of her sophomore major-label album, Never Will, weaves accessible, but compelling, tales with honest moments of introspection ("First Thing I Reach For"), statements of intent ("Never Will") and just a dash of lighthearted kitsch ("Styrofoam").

"One Night Standards," the lead single from Never Will, is a frank look at a one-night stand from a woman's perspective. It's a point of view not often expressed within country music and, McBryde says, draws "genuine and valid" reactions on both end of the spectrum.

"Some people feel that we shouldn’t be doing that," the singer adds, "but Loretta [Lynn] did it, Tammy [Wynette] did it. It happens all the time, so why not tackle it?"

Warner Music Nashville

The heartfelt "Sparrow," meanwhile, will resonate with anyone missing home, and the heartbreaking "Stone" was born from the hurt McBryde felt -- but hadn't yet processed -- following her brother's suicide. Co-writer Nicolette Hayford, who also lost a brother, helped pull the emotions out of McBryde.

"I cackled, and I went, 'Oh my God, I laugh just like my brother Clay.' And she went, 'Oh my God, you're so angry because you're so hurt, and you're so hurt because you didn't know you were so much like him until he died,'" McBryde recalls. "And I started bawling. And she goes, 'Oh, sit down and grab your guitar.'"

Each of these songs tells a story in its own way, but Never Will's five other tracks are fully part of country music's storytelling tradition. Keep reading for a look at McBryde's newest tales.